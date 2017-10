USA Today has quietly launched an ad-free version for users of its mobile apps who don’t want to see ads. The offering costs $2.99 a month after a free two-week trial and is part of a larger effort to grow consumer revenue at USA Today and Gannett’s other 109 local newspapers to offset declining print ad revenue.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/usa-today-offer-pay-for-an-ad-free-version-of-its-app/