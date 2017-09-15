News Newsletter News 

USA Today Sees a Template in its Hurricane Irma Email Newsletter

Max Willens | Digiday September 15, 2017

In its preparations for the arrival of Hurricane Irma last week, USA Today thinks it’s found a formula that it can use to keep its readers informed during future natural disasters.

Last week, it began sending out Watching Hurricane Irma, a kind of pop-up newsletter that collects and summarizes the reporting from USA Today reporters and local reporters working at the six Florida papers in the USA Today Network.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/usa-today-sees-a-template-in-its-hurricane-irma-email-newsletter/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *