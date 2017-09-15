USA Today Sees a Template in its Hurricane Irma Email Newsletter
In its preparations for the arrival of Hurricane Irma last week, USA Today thinks it’s found a formula that it can use to keep its readers informed during future natural disasters.
Last week, it began sending out Watching Hurricane Irma, a kind of pop-up newsletter that collects and summarizes the reporting from USA Today reporters and local reporters working at the six Florida papers in the USA Today Network.
