USA Today Uses AR, VR to Connect Audiences With News
For the past three years, the USA Today Network has been looking to a future where VR and AR enhance news coverage, marking a marriage between reporting and technology.
Delving into the world of VR just four years ago, Ray Soto, USA Today Network’s director of emerging technology, has turned what was once an experiment into a fully-fledged part of the network’s editorial offerings, deepening reader interaction across platforms.
