Use of Ad-Blocking Software Rises by 30 Percent Worldwide

Facebook has tried to ban it. Google has attempted to outsmart it.

But no matter what these tech giants do, people’s use of software to block digital advertising — often the lifeblood of companies’ online business models — keeps gaining traction worldwide.

In total, roughly 11 percent of internet users globally relied on ad blockers to avoid some form of digital advertising last year when surfing the web. That equates to more than 600 million devices, from smartphones to traditional computers.