Using True Crime to Teach Indigenous History: Reporter Connie Walker on ‘Finding Cleo’
Amid reports that the American government has forcibly separated children from thousands of migrant families, listening to a ten-part Canadian podcast about a vanished Indigenous child who had been a victim of her country’s systematic relocation efforts is doubly painful. The second season of the CBC’s Missing & Murdered, “Finding Cleo,” released in March, is widely listened to in Canada but not yet in the US.
