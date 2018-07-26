Venezuelan Newspaper Closures Leave Coverage in State’s Hands
Almost three-quarters of Venezuela’s newspapers have closed during five years of recession in the once-prosperous OPEC member country, according to the national journalism association, leaving El Nacional as the last independent national daily.
Press watchdogs warn that media freedom declined over the past year, which saw President Nicolas Maduro win a fresh six-year term in May at elections boycotted by the opposition.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: