Venting About Press, Trump Has Repeatedly Sought to Ban Reporters Over Questions

Philip Rucker, Josh Dawsey and Ashley Parker | Washington Post July 27, 2018

President Trump has sought repeatedly to punish journalists for the way they ask him questions, directing White House staff to ban those reporters from covering official events or to revoke their press credentials, according to several current and former administration officials.

At various moments throughout his presidency, Trump has vented angrily to aides about what he considers disrespectful behavior and impertinent questions from reporters in the Oval Office and in other venues.

