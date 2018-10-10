News Newsletter News 

Venture Philanthropy For Local News Might Not Be As Scary As It Sounds

Christine Schmidt | Nieman LabOctober 10, 2018

An incomplete list of attempts to finance local news:

  • For-profit newspapers and TV stations siphoning advertising dollars
  • Billionaire benefactors who don’t always play nice and/or play music
  • Started-from-scratch scraggly independent outlets started by bought-out or laid-off reporters
  • A chain-based model scattered across towns with appealing demographics
  • Organizations drawing support solely from foundations and crossing fingers that it lasts
  • Chasing virality (though that goes for pretty much the entire news industry)
  • Venture philanthropy?
