Venture Philanthropy For Local News Might Not Be As Scary As It Sounds
An incomplete list of attempts to finance local news:
- For-profit newspapers and TV stations siphoning advertising dollars
- Billionaire benefactors who don’t always play nice and/or play music
- Started-from-scratch scraggly independent outlets started by bought-out or laid-off reporters
- A chain-based model scattered across towns with appealing demographics
- Organizations drawing support solely from foundations and crossing fingers that it lasts
- Chasing virality (though that goes for pretty much the entire news industry)
- Venture philanthropy?
