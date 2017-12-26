News Newsletter News 

Vice Apologizes for ‘Boy’s Club’ Culture: ‘We Let Far Too Many People Down’

Lucas Shaw | BloombergDecember 26, 2017

Vice Media Inc.’s co-founders told employees the company had “failed” them, in a letter that emerged as the New York Times published a story describing more than a dozen cases of sexual misconduct and legal settlements paid to four women.

“We have failed as a company to create a safe and inclusive workplace where everyone, especially women, can feel respected and thrive,’’ Vice co-founders Shane Smith and Suroosh Alvi said

