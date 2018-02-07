News Newsletter News 

Vice Just Had a Big Revenue Miss, and Investors Are Getting Antsy

Keach Hagey | Wall Street JournalFebruary 7, 2018

Vice Media is facing uncertainty in its executive ranks at a pivotal moment, as the digital media company tries to rebound from a substantial revenue miss last year and fend off shareholders pressing for an exit.

Vice, whose $5.7 billion valuation makes it the most valuable new media company, missed its 2017 revenue target of $805 million by more than $100 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/vice-just-had-a-big-revenue-miss-and-investors-are-getting-antsy/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *