Vice Just Had a Big Revenue Miss, and Investors Are Getting Antsy
Vice Media is facing uncertainty in its executive ranks at a pivotal moment, as the digital media company tries to rebound from a substantial revenue miss last year and fend off shareholders pressing for an exit.
Vice, whose $5.7 billion valuation makes it the most valuable new media company, missed its 2017 revenue target of $805 million by more than $100 million, according to people familiar with the matter.
