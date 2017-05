Like & Share E&P:

Vice launched a new editorial series today which gives refugees a voice as they begin their lives in Europe.

New Neighbours features first-hand accounts by young people who discuss what’s on their mind, with topics ranging from how soap operas helped them integrate into British society to getting the chance to study filmmaking in France.