The Canadianized TV channel from New York City-based Vice Media has been bleeding revenue and subscribers.

Canadian cable and mobile giant Rogers Communications has terminated a $100 million joint venture with Vice Media, which includes a Viceland Canada 24-hour cable channel and a Toronto production studio.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/viceland-to-go-off-the-air-on-canadas-rogers-communications/