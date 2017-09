Video was the fastest-growing ad format in recent months, according to a new report from mobile ad company Smaato.

Smaato says it examined the more than 1.5 trillion ad impressions that it served in the second quarter of 2017 and found that video ad spending was up 142 percent from Q1. And that’s after Q1 represented a 14 percent increase from the final quarter of last year. (Q4 tends to be the biggest period for ad spending.)