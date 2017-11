Unsurprisingly, Facebook was top of mind among video publishers at the Digiday Video Anywhere Summit. From producing shows for Facebook’s Watch, getting paid by Facebook to create live and on-demand clips on a monthly basis, to using Facebook to drive traffic back to their own sites, video publishers of all types are deep into the Facebook game.

