Village Media, Relying on Local Advertisers, Seems to Have Found a Scalable (and Profitable) Local News Model
Village Media is doing that weird thing where it’s using only digital advertising to support local news — and it’s working.
With roots from an online coupon book in the early 2000s for local residents to print out discounts and bring them to the retailer in person, Village Media has evolved and expanded since 2013 to six news websites across half a dozen communities in Ontario, Canada and several partnerships for other news organizations across the region.
