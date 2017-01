Like & Share E&P:

Vine is dead, but its app will live on in a ghoulish half-life — rebranded as Vine Camera as of January 17th. The app will still allow users to make 6.5-second-long looping videos (just like old times!) but the wider Vine network will be gone. Instead, you’ll only be able to post the videos to Twitter (where, yes, they’ll loop) or download them to your camera roll.