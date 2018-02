As the leaders of the National Press Photographers Association (NPPA), Associated Press Photo Managers (APPM) and The Kalish Visual Editing Workshop, we represent thousands of visual journalists, photo editors, educators and newsroom leaders. We join them in profound disappointment in The Poynter Institute’s recent article that casually advised journalists to select free stock photos for their articles.

