Vox Media Takes a Measured Approach in Growing its Programmatic Marketplace
Most ad tech platforms blindly chase scale when growing their business, but Vox Media is taking a more careful approach in expanding its programmatic marketplace.
After announcing in September that it would start selling ads programmatically for its ad platform Concert, Vox Media signed on six clients for the product in the fourth quarter of 2017, and it plans to add a dozen more in the first quarter of 2018, said Ryan Pauley, gm of Concert.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: