Vox Media Workers’ Union Move, Explained

A formal declaration by editorial workers at Vox Media falls short (thankfully) of the fury and blood-stained victimization rife in long-ago calls for collective action in the auto, steel, clothing, railroad or coal industries, among others.

“Vox Media’s commitment to quality and innovation, as well as its core values emphasizing ambition, collaboration, and respect, have made this one of the best places to work in the industry,” wrote the new organizing committee at Vox as it cast its lot with the Writers Guild of America, East.