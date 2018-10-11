News Newsletter News 

Vox Media’s Chorus CMS Onboards the Chicago Sun-Times as its First Licensee Since Launch

Christine Schmidt | Nieman LabOctober 11, 2018

There are few things that can drive as much nerdy-media debate as the Microsoft Word versus Google Docs battle, circa October 2018.

Slate’s “Journalists Just Can’t Quit Microsoft Word. But Some Are Trying” (with the A+ “We’re not quite ready to Accept This Change” subhead) piece by Rachel Withers brought up some strong feelings. For Trei Brundrett, COO at Vox Media, it stirred pride — and maybe a little gloating.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/vox-medias-chorus-cms-onboards-the-chicago-sun-times-as-its-first-licensee-since-launch/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *