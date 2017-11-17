Vox Media’s Editorial Employees are Seeking to Unionize

Editorial and video employees at the Vox Media network of websites made their unionization efforts public on Friday.

Three sources familiar with the unionization efforts, all of whom asked to remain anonymous given the sensitivity of the discussions, told Business Insider that organizers at the Vox Media network — which includes the sites The Verge, Vox, SBNation, Eater, Polygon, Racked, Curbed, and Recode — told Business Insider that organizers alerted management and staff this morning about a union drive effort that has been ongoing in private for months.