Vox’s Healthcare Newsletter (With Ads Sold Out) is Filling a Role Beyond ‘Articles on the Internet’
It’s Healthcare Day on Capitol Hill: Senate Republicans are finally revealing their secret Obamacare-replacing bill today. But in the inboxes of many Vox readers, every day has been Healthcare Day for a few months now.
VoxCare is only Vox’s second email newsletter and its first focused on a specific topic (Vox Sentences is an evening news roundup), but so far the daily email is seeing a consistent open rate every day of the week, selling out its advertisements, and even building a community.Read More