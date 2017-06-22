Vox’s Healthcare Newsletter (With Ads Sold Out) is Filling a Role Beyond ‘Articles on the Internet’

Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/voxs-healthcare-newsletter-with-ads-sold-out-is-filling-a-role-beyond-articles-on-the-internet/

It’s Healthcare Day on Capitol Hill: Senate Republicans are finally revealing their secret Obamacare-replacing bill today. But in the inboxes of many Vox readers, every day has been Healthcare Day for a few months now.

VoxCare is only Vox’s second email newsletter and its first focused on a specific topic (Vox Sentences is an evening news roundup), but so far the daily email is seeing a consistent open rate every day of the week, selling out its advertisements, and even building a community.