Wall Street Journal Fires Correspondent Over Ethics Conflict

Jack Gillum, Jeff Horwitz and Jon Gambrell | APJune 22, 2017
The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday fired its highly regarded chief foreign affairs correspondent after evidence emerged of his involvement in prospective commercial deals — including one involving arms sales to foreign governments — with an international businessman who was one of his key sources.

One thought on “Wall Street Journal Fires Correspondent Over Ethics Conflict

  • Peter Adler
    June 22, 2017 at 10:15 am
    while mr. solomon should have been wiser, reading this item (and the so-called investigation by the ap) leads me to believe that this is nothing but a hatchet job … in fact, i would like nto see an in-depth probe into the ap’s so-called investigation …

