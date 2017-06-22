Wall Street Journal Fires Correspondent Over Ethics Conflict
The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday fired its highly regarded chief foreign affairs correspondent after evidence emerged of his involvement in prospective commercial deals — including one involving arms sales to foreign governments — with an international businessman who was one of his key sources.Read More
while mr. solomon should have been wiser, reading this item (and the so-called investigation by the ap) leads me to believe that this is nothing but a hatchet job … in fact, i would like nto see an in-depth probe into the ap’s so-called investigation …