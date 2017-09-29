News Newsletter News 

Wall Street Journal to End Print Editions in Europe and Asia

Gerry Smith | BloombergSeptember 29, 2017

The Wall Street Journal, part of Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp., is closing down print editions in Europe and Asia as a result of shrinking advertising.

The final print edition in Europe will be Friday, with the Asian edition ending a week later, the newspaper reported Thursday in an article, citing company officials. The article said affected staffers have been reassigned.

One thought on "Wall Street Journal to End Print Editions in Europe and Asia

