News Newsletter News 

WAN-IFRA Condemns Murder of El Comercio Journalists in Ecuador

Andrea Rodriguez | WAN-IFRAApril 16, 2018

Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno confirmed today the murder of three El Comercio staff, kidnapped on March 26 on the border between Ecuador and Colombia by dissidents of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), said to belong to the breakaway ‘Oliver Sinisterra’ front. The news comes a day after the president issued a 12-hour ultimatum to receive proof of life for the three captives, 17 days after the kidnapping took place.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/wan-ifra-condemns-murder-of-el-comercio-journalists-in-ecuador/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *