WAN-IFRA Condemns Murder of El Comercio Journalists in Ecuador

Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno confirmed today the murder of three El Comercio staff, kidnapped on March 26 on the border between Ecuador and Colombia by dissidents of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), said to belong to the breakaway ‘Oliver Sinisterra’ front. The news comes a day after the president issued a 12-hour ultimatum to receive proof of life for the three captives, 17 days after the kidnapping took place.

