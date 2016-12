Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/want-to-be-a-good-writer-keep-talking/

I am retiring from the Poynter Institute on New Year’s Eve. As my wife and I watch the ball in Times Square slide down to 2017, our fervent smooch will not just mark a new beginning. It will be the first celebration of almost 40 years well-spent.