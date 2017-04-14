Warren Buffett’s Newspapers Deploy Familiar Playbook As Fortunes Dim

Like & Share E&P:

Last week, journalists at several local newspapers run by Berkshire Hathaway’s BH Media Group were met with news that their owner was slashing nearly 300 jobs companywide. Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett was told about the cross-country layoffs, but “his opinion was not sought or offered,” according to reporter and “Warren Watch” columnist Steve Jordon at The Omaha World-Herald, a BH Media Group newspaper that did not sustain any cuts.