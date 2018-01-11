News 

Washington Post Reporter Joel Achenbach Suspended for 90 Days for ‘Inappropriate Workplace Conduct’

Paul Farhi | Washington PostJanuary 11, 2018

The Washington Post suspended reporter Joel Achenbach on Wednesday for what it called “inappropriate workplace conduct” involving current and former female colleagues.

Achenbach, a veteran reporter, is the first Post journalist to be disciplined for misconduct of this kind since a wave of sexual-harassment allegations began roiling through news outlets and other organizations in the wake of revelations about Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein in early October.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/washington-post-reporter-joel-achenbach-suspended-for-90-days-for-inappropriate-workplace-conduct/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *