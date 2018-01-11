Washington Post Reporter Joel Achenbach Suspended for 90 Days for ‘Inappropriate Workplace Conduct’
The Washington Post suspended reporter Joel Achenbach on Wednesday for what it called “inappropriate workplace conduct” involving current and former female colleagues.
Achenbach, a veteran reporter, is the first Post journalist to be disciplined for misconduct of this kind since a wave of sexual-harassment allegations began roiling through news outlets and other organizations in the wake of revelations about Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein in early October.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: