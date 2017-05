Like & Share E&P:

The Washington Post is releasing its first narrative podcast produced in-house this week, a five-part mini-series that explores daily situations mixed race Americans find themselves in, from dating to what it means to be a ‘mashup’ family.

The first episode of ‘Other: Mixed race in America’ aired yesterday, with four other episodes scheduled to go live every day this week.