Washington Post’s Marty Baron: ‘We’re Not at War with the Administration, We’re at Work’

Washington Post Editor Marty Baron says the newspaper is approaching the Donald Trump administration as it would any administration, not with open animosity.

“The way I view it is, we’re not at war with the administration, we’re at work. We’re doing our jobs,” he said at the Code Media conference at the Ritz-Carlton in Dana Point, Calif.

He said the paper would have approached a Hillary Clinton administration with the same aggressive reporting.