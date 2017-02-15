News Newsletter News 

Washington Post’s Marty Baron: ‘We’re Not at War with the Administration, We’re at Work’

Tess Townsend | recodeFebruary 15, 2017
Washington Post Editor Marty Baron says the newspaper is approaching the Donald Trump administration as it would any administration, not with open animosity.

“The way I view it is, we’re not at war with the administration, we’re at work. We’re doing our jobs,” he said at the Code Media conference at the Ritz-Carlton in Dana Point, Calif.

He said the paper would have approached a Hillary Clinton administration with the same aggressive reporting.

One thought on “Washington Post’s Marty Baron: ‘We’re Not at War with the Administration, We’re at Work’

  • Jerry Kurbatoff
    February 15, 2017 at 9:23 am
    Where was this aggressive “doing our job” reporting for the last eight years during the Obama administration?

