Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/watchdog-reporting-in-east-st-louis-highlights-potential-in-under-covered-areas/

The story started with a tip from a trusted source in a community that doesn’t much trust reporters. The top elected officials in impoverished East St. Louis Township in southwestern Illinois were “covering up trips to Las Vegas,” the source told George Pawlaczyk, an investigative reporter at the Belleville News-Democrat.