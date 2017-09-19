‘We Are Not Going to Give Up’: German Publishers Continue War with Ad Blockers

While ad blocking has receded as the biggest issues facing publishers, German heavyweight publishers Axel Springer and Spiegel Online continue to focus on combating it.

German publishers have been locked in legal battles with the owner of Adblock Plus, Eyeo, for years. Last week, German courts concluded Eyeo was a legal vendor, dealing a blow to media groups ProSiebenSat.1, RTL and Süddeutsche Zeitung, which sought to ban it.