News Newsletter News 

‘We Are Not Going to Give Up’: German Publishers Continue War with Ad Blockers

Jessica Davies | DigidaySeptember 19, 2017

While ad blocking has receded as the biggest issues facing publishers, German heavyweight publishers Axel Springer and Spiegel Online continue to focus on combating it.

German publishers have been locked in legal battles with the owner of Adblock Plus, Eyeo, for years. Last week, German courts concluded Eyeo was a legal vendor, dealing a blow to media groups ProSiebenSat.1, RTL and Süddeutsche Zeitung, which sought to ban it.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/we-are-not-going-to-give-up-german-publishers-continue-war-with-ad-blockers/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *