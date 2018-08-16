Website Cookies and Third-Party Content Are in Decline Post-GDPR

The number of third-party cookies on European news sites has dropped by 22% since the introduction of the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), according to an RISJ study published today.

The factsheet, “Changes in Third-Party Content on European News Websites after GDPR”, reveals significant shifts in the use of third-party content and cookies on over 200 news sites studied in April and July – before and after the introduction of GDPR – across seven EU countries: Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, and the UK.