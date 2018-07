Today we welcome the Florida Phoenix, a new news outlet dedicated to covering Florida state government and politics with four aggressive, top-tier veteran reporters. The progressive-leaning site will feature in-depth news stories, a blog, political cartoons, guest columns, social media updates on the latest happenings, and commentary.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/welcome-a-new-news-outlet-to-tallahassee/