Welcome to Your Local Library, Which Also Happens to Be a Newsroom
It begins with fun: Playing with the green screen, experimenting with microphones and cameras. Then the San Antonio teenagers move to weightier topics: elections, their take on the news, their stories.
Their instructors are college interns, under the direction of longtime journalist Charlotte-Anne Lucas. Lucas runs NOWCastSA, which she describes as a sort of independent C-SPAN for America’s fifth biggest city.
