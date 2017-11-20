News Newsletter News 

Welcome to Your Local Library, Which Also Happens to Be a Newsroom

David Beard | PoynterNovember 20, 2017

It begins with fun: Playing with the green screen, experimenting with microphones and cameras. Then the San Antonio teenagers move to weightier topics: elections, their take on the news, their stories.

Their instructors are college interns, under the direction of longtime journalist Charlotte-Anne Lucas. Lucas runs NOWCastSA, which she describes as a sort of independent C-SPAN for America’s fifth biggest city.

