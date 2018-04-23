Wellness Apps, but for News: Can Neva Labs Build a News Reading Experience that Feels Healthy?
How do you feel when you read — try to catch up on — the news? Overwhelmed, guilty, uninformed, anesthetized, driven to avoid it all?
Áine Kerr and Mark Little, storyful alums and the cofounders of Neva Labs, are testing ways to make algorithms and personalization work for readers, so they don’t finish their news reading experience feeling manipulated, overtaxed, or just bad.
