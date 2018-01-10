‘We’re not Doctors’: The Perils for Journalists in Assessing Trump’s Mental Health
When President Trump bizarrely declared himself a “very stable genius” on Twitter last weekend, he opened a door for journalists who cover him.
Whether they should rush through it, arms waving and warning about the dangers of a mad ruler, remains a question.
There’s a fine line between taking up — in reporting and commentary — Trump’s fitness for office and outright speculating that he is mentally ill.
