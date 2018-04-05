News Newsletter News 

What a Failed Media Startup Can Teach Us About Involving Readers in Reporting

Ashley Renders | Nieman LabApril 5, 2018

When OpenFile launched in 2010, the tight-knit Canadian media community reacted with slightly skeptical enthusiasm. Legacy newspapers including The Globe and Mail and National Post said OpenFile was going to revolutionize online news…or at least “redefine” it.

Behind the headlines was an elegant concept: Ask readers to tell you what they think is important and make editorial decisions around that.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/what-a-failed-media-startup-can-teach-us-about-involving-readers-in-reporting/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *