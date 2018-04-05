What a Failed Media Startup Can Teach Us About Involving Readers in Reporting
When OpenFile launched in 2010, the tight-knit Canadian media community reacted with slightly skeptical enthusiasm. Legacy newspapers including The Globe and Mail and National Post said OpenFile was going to revolutionize online news…or at least “redefine” it.
Behind the headlines was an elegant concept: Ask readers to tell you what they think is important and make editorial decisions around that.
