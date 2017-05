Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/what-aj-is-learning-about-news-bots/

Tawanda Kanhema has a thing for apps. Facebook Messenger apps, to be specific. In November, Kanhema was a part of the AJ+ team who developed a messaging bot for Election Day 2016.

“We were looking for ideas on how to cover the election differently beyond just creating video and media posts,” said Kanhema. “We wanted to give our viewers and readers a way to connect with our reporting of the election.”