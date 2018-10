The technology that powers cryptocurrency, called blockchain, has captured the attention of newsrooms in dire need of better business models, even as societies debate the value of currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Last week, a group of technologists, journalists, legal experts, and academics gathered at the Brown Institute and the Tow Center for Digital Journalism for a series of discussions…

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/what-can-blockchain-actually-do-for-journalism/