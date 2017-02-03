Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/what-happens-when-a-mid-sized-city-loses-its-last-daily-newspaper-guelph-ontario-offers-a-case-study/

For newspapers, death comes slowly, then all at once. One year ago, Canadian newspaper company Metroland Media announced that the 149-year-old “intensely local” Guelph Mercury, one of the oldest newspapers in the country, would stop publishing its print edition. The announcement came on a Monday; on Friday, Jan. 29, the paper printed its last issue, and Guelph lost its last daily newspaper.