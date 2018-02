Earlier this month, just before the N.B.A. trade deadline, the Cleveland Cavaliers offloaded their point guard, Isaiah Thomas, to the Los Angeles Lakers. It was the second time that Thomas had been traded in the last six months, and it suggested that he was destined for a career as a journeyman scorer, plodding from team to team.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/what-happens-when-athletes-do-the-sportswriting/