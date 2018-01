We’ve really gotten ahead of ourselves. Our eagerness to know what will happen next, particularly in relation to the Trump saga, manifests itself in a hunger for conjecture in places that we once relied on to deliver fact — in particular, journalism. Reporters and editors making guesses at what might happen rather than reporting what did happen results in what is typically called speculative journalism.

