What It Will Take to Protect Journalism Sources in the Digital Age

Julie Posetti | MediaShiftMay 5, 2017
The legal frameworks that support protection of journalistic sources, at international, regional and country levels, are under significant strain. They are increasingly at risk of erosion, restriction and compromise — a development that represents a direct challenge to the established universal human rights of freedom of expression and privacy, and one that especially may constitute a threat to the sustainability of investigative journalism.

