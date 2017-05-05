Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/what-it-will-take-to-protect-journalism-sources-in-the-digital-age/

The legal frameworks that support protection of journalistic sources, at international, regional and country levels, are under significant strain. They are increasingly at risk of erosion, restriction and compromise — a development that represents a direct challenge to the established universal human rights of freedom of expression and privacy, and one that especially may constitute a threat to the sustainability of investigative journalism.