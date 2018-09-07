What Jack Dorsey and Sheryl Sandberg Taught Congress and Vice Versa
We are at a consequential juncture in the technology business and in society.
A handful of tech giants have become the guardians of global speech, amplifying certain kinds of voices and limiting others according to their own bespoke, often opaque and shifting standards. Although these companies — Facebook, Google and Twitter above all — are now integral to just about every corner of our lives, they face little regulatory oversight in the United States.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: