What Keeps Editors and Publishers Up at Night? We Asked.

Kristen Hare | Poynter May 26, 2017
Worries of impending layoffs, the frustrating search for a viable business model, concerns with all the stories they’re missing thanks to smaller newsrooms. Sound familiar?

This week, a group of 21 newspapers from around the country spent a few days at Poynter as part of the Local News Innovation program. (Disclosure: That project was funded by the Knight-Lenfest Newsroom Initiative, which also funds my position.)

