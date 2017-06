Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/what-mexico-is-and-isnt-doing-to-prevent-violent-crimes-against-journalists/

In 2017, Mexico became the deadliest country in the world for journalists, despite efforts by the government to crack down on violence against members of the press.

Five journalists have been killed in Mexico this year, according to an analysis by the Committee to Protect Journalists. In four cases, the motive for their slayings was confirmed to be directly tied to their work.