What Norwegian Publisher Aller Media Has Learned From its Personalized Paywall
Digital ad revenue still pays the bills for Nordic publishing group Aller Media, which has over 30 magazine titles. But like other publishers, it’s under pressure to drive more subscription revenue to offset print declines.
Aller Media’s news title Dagbladet, with 70,000 subscribers, built its own algorithm over the past six months showing subscribers personalized content, with the aim of applying what it’s learned to the rest of the company.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: