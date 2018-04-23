What Publishers Need to Know About Complying With GDPR

Do you have any European subscribers, advertisers, e-mail addresses or Web site visitors? The European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) goes into effect on May 25, 2018, and it will affect you.

Eric Shanfelt, founding partner of Nearview Media and digital media executive and consultant for more than 20 years, shared what publishers need to know about how this will affect them, and how to comply in a recent INMA Webinar.