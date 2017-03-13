What The Knight Prototype Fund Revealed About Funding Early-Stage Information Projects

Like & Share E&P:

When we launched the Prototype Fund in 2012 our goal was to help innovators push media, journalism and civic information projects forward by giving them an avenue to build fast, fail forward and learn quickly. The initiative recognized that the speed of innovation, coupled with the low-cost of experimentation opened an opportunity for innovators to test, iterate and change direction before building out a project.